Aleem Khan directs Awn Chaudry, Nauman Langrial to leave federal cabinet

Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan issued a directive on Monday to party leaders Awn Chaudry and Nauman Ahmad Langrial, instructing them to resign from their positions in the federal cabinet.

Both Chaudry and Langrial are currently serving as members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government. However, they recently joined the IPP.

In light of this development, the IPP president directed both party members to step down from their positions in the government, reaffirming that the IPP has no affiliation with the PDM government.

Abdul Aleem Khan clarified that Chaudry and Langrial had been part of the government in their personal capacity, and their association with the IPP necessitated their departure from the cabinet.

Calls for punitive action against May 9 perpetrators

IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan called for punitive action against the perpetrators of May 9 incidents.

IPP official met with Peer Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah and Yaqub Sheikh.

Aleem Khan expressed that the government should take additional measures to alleviate the burden of inflation on the citizens.

He reiterated that IPP would stand up for the interests and welfare of the populace.

During the meeting, attention was also given to the party’s internal structure and organisational setup.

The official said that efforts were underway to complete the party’s organisation at the provincial, district, and tehsil levels in the near future.