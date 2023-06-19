Aleem Khan calls for punitive action against May 9 perpetrators

President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday called for punitive action against the perpetrators of May 9 incidents.

IPP official met with Peer Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah and Yaqub Sheikh.

Aleem Khan expressed that the government should take additional measures to alleviate the burden of inflation on the citizens.

He reiterated that IPP would stand up for the interests and welfare of the populace.

During the meeting, attention was also given to the party’s internal structure and organisational setup.

The official said that efforts were underway to complete the party’s organisation at the provincial, district, and tehsil levels in the near future.