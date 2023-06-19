Shujaat meets Elahi in jail, invites him to return to PML-Q

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has met his estranged cousin and PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in jail and invited him to return to the PML-Q.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption court will announce its reserved verdict on Elahi’s bail plea tomorrow.

Chaudhry Shujaat reached the Camp Jail to meet Parvez Elahi, and their meeting reportedly lasted for an hour.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Saalik Hussain was also present on the occasion.

According to the sources, Chaudhry Shujaat invited Elahi to rejoin the PML-Q, however, the latter refused to quit the PTI.

After the meeting, Elahi’s son Moonis tweeted and complained that lawyers and his mother were not being allowed to meet his father in prison.

He tweeted that the prisons inspector general himself took Chaudhry Shujaat and his son to meet Parvez Elahi.

“Now they will say that a meeting with family members has been arranged this week.”

On the other hand, the anti-corruption court reserved its decision on Parvez Elahi’s post-arrest bail application in a case of alleged corruption in recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

The verdict will be announced on June 20.

Judge Ali Raza reserved his verdict on the post-arrest bail application.