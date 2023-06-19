Interior Ministry sets up control room on Greece boat tragedy

A control room has been established in the Ministry of Interior on the Greece boat accident.

The cell, headed by the border management additional secretary, includes officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Health Services, and Overseas Pakistanis.

The details of families of those who have lost their lives in the boat accident will be verified.

Camp offices will be established in Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Facilities will be provided to the families of the victims for submitting DNA samples. Coordination will be established with the Punjab forensic laboratory for preparation of reports.

The control room will coordinate among the Pakistanis. Locations for collecting DNA samples will be determined.

Meanwhile, SAMAA TV has gathered details of the 12 Pakistani youths who survived the boat accident.

They included Adnan Bashir and Haseebur Rehman from Kotli in Azad Kashmir; Hamza and Zeeshan from Gujranwala; Azmat Khan and Osman Siddique from Gujrat; Muhammad Sunny and Zahid Akbar from Sheikhupura; Mehtab of Mandi Bahauddin; and Rana Hasnain of Sialkot.

Moreover, Irfan and Imran Arain are undergoing treatment at a hospital.