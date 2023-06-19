Pakistan’s economy to touch $1 trillion by 2035: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said the size of Pakistan’s economy was expected to touch $1 trillion by 2035, as the country’s economy would become one of the largest in the world.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, the minister said the country had the potential to become a major economy in the world by 2035.

Ahsan Iqbal hoped that domestic exports could reach $100 billion in the next five years, as the current domestic exports stood at $30 billion, much less than its potential.

He further said the current government was following short-term, medium- and long-term plannings to improve the economy, for which the Economic Council had been formed.

Ahsan Iqbal said that during the previous government of the PML-N, international economic think tanks were counting Pakistan among the next top 20 economies in the world.

The foundation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was laid by the PML-N’s previous government and huge investments flowed into the country for it, he pointed out.

The minister said that the PML-N government had done a lot of work on other sectors including energy due to which the country’s economy was on the path of development.

Iqbal said that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), regional trade and foreign investment were very important in the development of the country’s economy, on which the present government was working with a comprehensive plan.