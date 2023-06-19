Pakistan, Iran join hands to strengthen maritime cooperation through MoU

Pakistan and Iran have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance Maritime cooperation.

The MoU was signed between Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and the Iranian border guards during the visit of Secretary Defence, Lt.Gen (Retd) Hamooduz Zaman to Iran. It will strengthen relations between PMSA and Iranian border guards.

Upon arrival in Tehran, the Secretary Defence was welcomed by the Iranian Deputy Defence Minister.

During interaction, the Iranian Deputy Defence Minister expressed best wishes for Pakistan’s political and military leadership.

The Secretary of Defence emphasized the importance of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran. He also expressed the hope that bilateral relations will continue to evolve on principles of mutual respect and shared common interests.

During talks, both sides aimed to further enhance the collaboration in various areas of common interest including security, joint counter terrorism measures and ensuring regional economic connectivity.