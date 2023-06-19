Section 144 imposed on illegal cattle markets in Lahore

The Punjab caretaker government has taken a decisive step to address the issue of illegal cattle markets in Lahore by imposing Section 144 on Monday.

This legal measure aims to combat the unauthorized sale of animals outside designated areas and ensure the smooth functioning of legitimate cattle markets.

As per the notification, strict action will be taken against individuals involved in the unlawful sale of animals outside the designated places.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafay Haider emphasized the adverse effects on local residents, particularly the issue of increased traffic congestion.

To mitigate these concerns, the authorities are implementing proper Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) arrangements for both traders and buyers within the authorized cattle markets.

By imposing Section 144, the Punjab caretaker government aims to curb the operation of illegal cattle markets and uphold the rule of law.