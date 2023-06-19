7,600MW power shortfall leads to hours-long load shedding

The overall electricity shortfall has reached 7,600 megawatts on Monday, as a severe heat wave, power crisis and hours of load shedding engulf the country.

The total production of electricity has been reported as 19,200 megawatts, the National Power Construction Corporation authorities said, while the demand across the country is 26,800MW.

Due to the difference in supply and demand, the duration of load shedding has reached 12 hours.

Urban areas are facing power outages of six to eight hours, the officials said, while the duration of load shedding in rural areas is 10 to 12 hours.

The duration of load shedding is longer in areas reporting line losses, power theft, and low recovery.

The NPCC authorities said the production of electricity from water is 5,700MW, 10,400mw from private power plants, 1,000MW is being generated from thermal sources, while power generation from wind, solar and nuclear power plants is 2,100MW.