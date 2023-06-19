Naqvi-led interim Punjab govt unveils Rs1,719bn budget for four months

For the first time in history, the country’s most populous province witnessed its first-ever presentation of a budget by a caretaker government as Naqvi-led Punjab administration unveiled the fiscal year 2023-24 budget with Rs1,719bn outlay for four months.

Addressing a presser in Lahore, Interim Punjab Information Minister Aamir Mir said that the budget was approved following a cabinet nod, adding Rs719 billion has been allocated for for salaries and pensions.

The minister also announced salaries of government employees have been increased by 30%, adding pensioners above 80 years old will enjoy 20pc increase while below 5pc.

“A journalist endowment fund of one billion rupees has been established, “ added Aamir Mir.

