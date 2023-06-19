Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Khadijah Shah sent to jail on judicial remand in Gulberg plaza arson case

Court rejected Shah's request for physical remand
Arshad Ali Jun 19, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore has sent PTI activist and fashion designer Khadijah Shah to jail on judicial remand in the Gulberg plaza arson case.

The court rejected Shah’s request for physical remand.

A case of arson and vandalism on a plaza in Gulberg was registered at the Gulberg police station, Lahore.

On June 10, the PTI’s incarcerated women activists, including Shah, Sanam Javed, and Aliya Hamza, had filed bail applications in the ATC in the Corps Commander House attack case.

The court had issued notices to the prosecution, scheduling the hearing for June 12.

The court also ordered the police to provide the record of the case on the upcoming hearing.

During the proceedings, the suspects maintained that they were wrongly implicated in the case and requested to be released on bail.

