PML-N removes Miftah Ismail from party post citing ‘disappointing’ performance

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Monday removed former Federal Minister Miftah Ismail and Shah Muhammad Shah from their respective party posts.

It was announced by PML-N’s Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, who expressed her ‘disappointment’ with the performance of both leaders.

As part of the reorganization efforts in Sindh, Maryam Nawaz stated that Shah Muhammad Shah, the provincial president, and Miftah Ismail, the general secretary, would be relieved of their positions.

During informal conversations with senior party leaders, Maryam Nawaz expressed her dissatisfaction with the two leaders’ failure to prevent important party members from leaving.

Consequently, Miftah Ismail will not be entrusted with any significant responsibilities in the future, as he has been separated from his party position.

Furthermore, she highlighted that the leadership was not informed about such departures, indicating a breakdown in communication and decision-making processes.

It is worth mentioning that Miftah Ismail had openly voiced his differences with the party leadership and policies after his removal from the post of Finance Minister.