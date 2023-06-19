PM Shehbaz to attend New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to participate in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, with a focus on addressing climate change amidst a wave of crises affecting debt-burdened nations worldwide, including Pakistan.

The Summit, scheduled for June 22-23, 2023, is being hosted by France in Paris. Its primary objective is to establish the groundwork for a new global financing framework, surpassing the existing Bretton Woods system, to tackle climate change, biodiversity crises, and development challenges.

In light of this significant gathering, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a three-day official visit to Paris, commencing on Wednesday.

During his visit, he will actively participate in the Summit, presenting Pakistan’s framework for managing floods and natural disasters.

Furthermore, the prime minister is expected to hold a meeting with the French President to discuss mutual interests and areas of collaboration.

Following his visit to France, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to meet his brother and PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif.

A New Global Financial Pact is aimed at building a “new consensus” to meet the interlinked global targets of tackling poverty, curbing planet-heating emissions and protecting nature.

Ideas on the table range from taxation on shipping, fossil fuels or financial transactions, to innovations in lending and a structural rethink of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

France says the two-day summit, which begins on Thursday and will bring together some 50 heads of state and government, was more of a platform for ideas sharing ahead of a cluster of major economic and climate meetings in the coming months.