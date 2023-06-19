Court extends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in Al Qadir Trust case

“Duo in trouble” heaved a sigh of relief as an accountability court in Islamabad on Monday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s interim bail till July 4 in an alleged illegal transfer of 190 million pounds in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Judge Mohammad Bashir presided over the hearing of the plea seeking an extension in bail. Meanwhile, the PTI supremo and his wife appeared in court.

Khan and his wife council Khawaja Harris and NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi were also during the hearing.

Judge Bashir, af considering the arguments presented, extended the interim bail of Imran Khan, the PTI supremo, and the former first lady, until July 4.

The extension was granted against surety bonds valued at Rs500,000.

What is the Al Qadir Trust case?

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz recorded his statement with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with former ministers of Imran Khan’s cabinet in the Al Qadir University land allotment case.

The development surfaced on Wednesday as NAB pursues a graft case against Imran Khan.

Others included in the case are former federal overseas minister Zulifiqar Bukhari, and former advisor on accountability Shehzad Akbar are also involved in the case were land was allotted for Al Qadir Trust University in exchange for ensuring that the £190 million (Rs70 billion) seized in the UK are returned to Riaz in Pakistan.

SAMAA TV sources claimed NAB has recorded an initial statement of Malik Riaz in the case.

It is pertinent to note that Riaz appeared before the bureau at its Rawalpindi office two weeks ago.

Sources told SAMAA TV that Malik Riaz was questioned about his connection with the case and whether he had allotted land for the varsity, details of the allotment agreement and any conditions imposed and records of the same.

Last year in November, NAB had sent a call-up notices to property tycoon Malik Riaz and asked him to come up with complete record regarding purchase of 458 kanals in Sohawa Tehsil, the agreement through which Bahria Town donated land to Al Qadir Trust along with revenue documents, and details of other property transferred by him, or by any of his relatives, in favor of Al Qadir Trust or any of its trustees.