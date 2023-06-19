FIA lodges FIR against human traffickers involved in Greece boat tragedy

The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against human smugglers involved in sending the youths from various cities of Punjab and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) to Italy via Greece and Libya.

The FIR was registered on behalf of sub-inspector based on the statements of victims’ families. The FIR stated that agents took Rs2.4 million from youths.

The investigative agency nominated travel agents including Nadeem Aslam, Muhammad Aslam, Mumtaz, Asfi Suniyara and Rana Hasnain.

Agent arrested

The FIA Human Trafficking Gujarat Circle has arrested an agent involved in sending people to Greece. The FIR stated that the agent took Rs2.3 million rom the people.

Grief in Gujranwala district

As many as six missing persons are from Ali Pur Catha whose whereabouts are still unknown—since the migrants’ boat capsized causing one of the horrific tragedies in the Mediterranean Sea in recent history.

The family members of the Ali Pur Chatha village told FIA that eight days ago travel agent took all the remaining amount from them on the false claim that their loved ones reached their destination in Europe—Italy.

It is pertinent to note that there are 27 missing persons from Gujranwala and nine are from Wazirabad who are still missing since boat drowned off Greece coast.

Gujranwala civil society protest

The civil society of Gujranwala held a peaceful protest at city’s Gundlawala Chowk against Greece boat tragedy and expressed their concern against the increasing human trafficking.

The atmosphere of Gujranwala is mournful as 27 people who are still missing since boat capsized are from Gujranwala district.

The local leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami also participated in the protest.

The protestors claimed that the FIA did not even create a help desk despite the fact that such a huge incident occurred.

PM committee start working

A committee, formed on the directions of prime minister to probe Greece boat tragedy, has started working.

The committee comprised upon joint secretary home and foreign secretary (additional).

The committee sought all record from the FIA about the Greece boat tragedy.

Khawaja Asif says

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that strict action should be taken against people involved in human trafficking.

“These children go out European countries due to lack of employment opportunities back in country,” Asif said.

The minister also said action should be taken against illegal export business.

“The Parliament is also an equal participant in the grief of the bereaved of the tragedy of Greece,” Asif adding, this is a national problem that needs to be solved.

He against apologized about the matter of the vice chancellor (VC).

Khawaja Asif said he himself was an overseas Pakistani who went out for work. “6.5 million Pakistanis are currently residing in Gulf Cooperation Council GCC countries.”

He said that overseas Pakistanis are our lifeline.

He clarified that he talked about those people who did have a stake in Pakistan as many Pakistani Americans also live in his constituency—Sialkot.

“My objection rests on those who have broken ties with Pakistan,” he added. He said he condemned those who say remittances should be stopped.