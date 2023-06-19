Watch Live
Health

Anti-measles, rubella vaccination drive kicks off in Punjab

This aims to vaccinate 1.5 million children aged between 6 months and 5 years
Daniyal Umar Jun 19, 2023
<p>Anti-measles, rubella vaccination drive kicks off in Punjab. PHOTO FILE</p>

An anti-measles and rubella vaccination drive has been kicked off in 10 districts of Punjab starting today (Monday).

The drive, which will run until June 24, aims to vaccinate 1.5 million children aged between 6 months and 5 years.

Dr. Jamal Nasir, the Provincial Health Minister, has announced that measles vaccination will be carried out in 147 union councils across the 10 districts, while both measles and rubella vaccines will be administered in 80 union councils of Lahore.

Dr. Jamal Nasir added that the World Health Organization (WHO) is extending technical and operational support for the campaign.

