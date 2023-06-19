Chicago: One dead, 22 injured in parking lot party shooting

At least one person was killed while 22 others were shot in suburban Chicago during a gathering that drew hundreds of people in a parking lot.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday during what was meant to be a “peaceful celebration” of Juneteenth — a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

However, the event took a sudden and violent turn as multiple individuals opened fire into the crowd.

Video footage from local TV news stations showed a scene of devastation, with the strip mall lot strewn with debris and cordoned off with police tape.

According to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office, there were 22 victims injured by gunfire and one individual tragically killed.

As per reports, police were initially present at the gathering but had to respond to a nearby altercation, leaving the area unmonitored for a brief period.

Upon hearing gunshots, law enforcement officers immediately rushed back to the scene. So far, no arrests had been made, and authorities were still working to establish a motive for the attack.

Rick Wagner, a resident, stated that there were approximately 300 people present in the lot by 10:30 pm, leading to conversations between community members and the police about the situation.