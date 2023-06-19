LHCBA announces to boycott court proceeding over lawyers arrests

Lahore High Court Bar (LHCB) on Monday announced to boycott the court proceedings of the provincial apex court over alleged abduction of lawyers’ arrest.

The Lahore High Court Bar has called a General House meeting to review the situation over arrests and alleged abduction of lawyers.

It has been decided that after hearing the urgent cases, the LHCB will boycott the court proceedings.

Justice (rtd) Muhammad Jehangir Arshad of LHC passes away

Justice (rtd) Muhammad Jehangir Arshad of the Lahore High Court (LHC) passed away on Monday.

Jehanghir Arshad practiced from 2012 to 2014.

He practiced 34 as an advocate.

He did B.A from government college Multan in 1968, LLB from Punjab University in 1970.

Lahore High Court Bar Association held reference, for the first time in its history of 150 years, on his retirement in 2008.