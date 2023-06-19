No case against Bushra Bibi in Balochistan, KP: report

The public prosecutor presented a report in the Lahore High Court on the total cases registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the report, no case is registered against Bushra Bibi in either province.

The LHC was hearing an appeal for provision of details of all the cases registered against Bushra Bibi.

The court has asked the National Accountability Bureau to submit its response on the next hearing.

Justice Amjad Rafique of the high court heard the application of Bushra Bibi.

The appeal had maintained that a transparent trial is a fundamental right of every citizen under Article 10A of the Constitution.

There are reports that cases have been registered against Bushra Bibi and sealed, it added.

The appeal further asked the court to order to present the details of all the cases filed against Bushra Bibi.