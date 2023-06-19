IHC gives AGP four weeks to submit response in Najam Saqib audio leak case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed Attorney General Mansoor Usman to submit a response within four weeks in summoning Najam Saqib – son of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar- before the special committee probing into audio leaks.

IHC judge Justice Babar Sattar heard Najam’s plea against summoning him by a special committee in the audio leak case.

Meanwhile, the AGP, Judicial Assistant Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, and petitioner’s council Sardar Latif Khosa also appeared in the court.

Read more: IHC bars special committee from acting against Saqib Nisar’s son

At the outset of hearing, Justice Babar informed the Attorney General that the court had raised several questions and had summoned him to provide answers.

The judge inquired about the time needed by the Attorney General to respond to the court’s queries.

The Attorney General stated that the court had requested the court assistants to assist with the matter of audio recordings.

He added that the issue is also being heard in the Supreme Court and requested that the decision on the contested questions be awaited by the SC.

In response, the court directed the Attorney General to submit a reply within a four-week period and ensure that copies of the reply are distributed to all relevant parties.

The court adjourned the hearing on the application till August 16.

Furthermore, the IHC extended the injunction against summoning the former Chief Justice’s son to the special committee, providing temporary relief in the ongoing case.

The leak

On April 29, a couple of audio clips allegedly featuring the voice of Najam Saqib went viral on social media.

In one of the clips, Najam could be heard telling a politician, Abuzar Chadar, that his father, Nisar, had “worked really hard” to get Chadar a ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. In the second audio, Najam allegedly tells one Mian Aziz how much money he expects in return for the party ticket.