7-day sub-national polio campaign begins in specific districts of Sindh, KP

A seven-day anti-polio campaign has started in various districts of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which aim to vaccinate 1.8 million children.

The campaign will continue till June 25.

The campaign is being launched in 120 union councils of nine districts of the Sindh. Over 10,000 polio workers will participate in the campaign while over 2200 police officers have been appointed to protect polio workers in Sindh.