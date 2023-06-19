Int’l Day for the ‘Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict’ being observed

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is being observed on Monday (June 19).

The annual observance of the day is dedicated to raising awareness about the grave issue of sexual violence during times of war.

This year, the theme of the day is “Bridging the gender digital divide to prevent, address and respond to conflict-related sexual violence”. The theme underscores the importance of closing the gender digital divide to ensure that women and girls have equal access to information, technology, and digital spaces.

The day is commemorated annually to mark the date of the unanimous adoption of the first United Nations Security Council resolution that recognized conflict-related sexual violence as a deliberate tactic employed during armed conflicts and as a significant threat to international peace and security.

A global call for justice, healing

Sexual violence in conflict is not only a byproduct of war but also a deliberate strategy employed to terrorize and control communities. It disproportionately affects women, girls, men, and boys, causing immense physical, psychological, and social harm.

Survivors often face stigmatization, discrimination, and long-lasting trauma, making it crucial to provide them with comprehensive support and ensure their rights are upheld.

History

The history of this day traces back to 2015 when the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1820 on Women, Peace, and Security.

The resolution acknowledged that sexual violence in conflict is not merely a byproduct of war but is often used as a deliberate strategy to terrorize and control communities.

It condemned sexual violence as a grave violation of international humanitarian law and human rights, emphasizing the need for greater protection and accountability.

Since then, the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict has been observed annually on June 19 to shine a spotlight on this pervasive issue and advocate for its eradication.