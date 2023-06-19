WhatsApp testing new feature allowing easy switching between multiple accounts

WhatsApp is currently experimenting with a new feature that enables users to seamlessly switch between multiple accounts, much like other social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

This feature, recently introduced for iPhones in the form of companion mode, allows users to connect a single phone number to up to four different devices.

According to WABetaInfo, the developers of WhatsApp have discreetly rolled out this new functionality to users on the beta version of WhatsApp Business for Android.

This allows business owners with multiple WhatsApp numbers to effortlessly switch between different accounts associated with different phone numbers.

The introduction of this feature is especially beneficial for entrepreneurs and business owners who can now manage their various WhatsApp accounts without the need for third-party solutions like app cloners or carrying multiple devices.

The implementation of this multi-account feature aims to simplify account management for numerous users, streamlining their experience and saving valuable time and effort.

Furthermore, reports suggest that this convenient feature may not be exclusive to the business version of WhatsApp, as the developers might also consider introducing it to WhatsApp Messenger in the future.

Although currently available in WhatsApp Business v2.23.13.5 beta, it remains uncertain when and if this feature will be rolled out to regular and beta users, as it is still in the testing phase.