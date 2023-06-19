PML-N to allay PPP’s concerns on budget in high-level meeting today

The PPP and PML-N, two major allies in the ruling coalition government, are set to hold an important meeting today to remove the former’s reservations on the federal budget.

The talks are scheduled to be held at 5pm today at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

PML-N ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal and Ayaz Sadiq are likely to represent the government side, while the PPP side will be represented by Syed Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman and Shazia Marri.

Also Read: Budget approved with allies consensus: Ahsan Iqbal

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is also likely to participate in the meeting.

The main topic of discussion is reportedly the allocation of a separate budget for the flood victims of Sindh.

The PPP had threatened against voting for the money bill if their demand was not met.

On Sunday, the PML-N had decided to take the PPP on board about the latter’s budget concerns.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz meets PPP leaders, discusses political situation

SAMAA TV reported that the federal government was likely to brief the Sindh government on funds’ allocation for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of the province.

The Sindh government demanded the federal government allocate a separate budget for its flood-hit people.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, shooting down the concerns of their coalition partner about the federal budget for fiscal year 2023-24, had clarified on Sunday that it had been approved with consensus among all the allies.

Mr Iqbal said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif always included his allies in decision-making.