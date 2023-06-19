Pakistan Stock Exchange commences week on a positive note

The KSE-100 index benchmark gained 109 points to reach 41,410 points.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) commenced the week on a positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 107 points, or 0.26 percent, to reach at 41,408.

Last week, the value of the dollar increased dramatically by a margin of Rs2 against the rupee and in the last session the American currency traded at Rs297 in the open market.

On Friday, in the interbank, the American currency reached Rs287.19 with an increase of 18 paisas in comparison to Thursday closing of Rs287.37.