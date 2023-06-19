‘Pakistani Shakira’: Fruit vendor goes viral for ‘Waka Waka’-inspired jingle

In the realm of commerce, businesses of all sizes and types have always strived to captivate potential customers with memorable jingles.

In the age of social media, captivating videos have the power to spread like wildfire, capturing the hearts of millions around the world.

Recently, one such video took the internet by storm, featuring a talented teenage fruit vendor, reportedly from Attock.

The footage showcased the young entrepreneur putting on a remarkable performance of the iconic song by Shakira, ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)’, infusing it with his unique flair.

The video clip posted around a week ago quickly became viral. Its widespread popularity was evident in the staggering numbers it accumulated on Instagram, where it was initially shared: garnering over 5.6 million views and more than 380,000 likes.

Notably, the comment section of the post became a hub of lively and engaging discussions among social media users.

Many users were captivated by the young fruit vendor’s incredible talent and dubbed him the “Pakistani Shakira”.

Many users also commented with their versions of the song’s hook line. One even called him “better than BTS”.

Another user commented: “Kia talent hai wah ab Pakistan ko taraqi karne se koi nahi rok sakta”.

One more comment stated: “Respect for having this much confidence, if this leads to sales then its not stupid.”