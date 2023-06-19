7 people killed, dozens injured as heavy rains hit KP

At least seven people have tragically lost their lives in a series of accidents caused by strong winds and torrential rain that swept through various cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cities affected by the severe weather conditions include Peshawar, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, and Mansehra. In these areas, the powerful winds and heavy showers resulted in the collapse of walls and roofs, leading to the fatalities of seven individuals, while approximately 71 others sustained injuries.

According to reports from Rescue 1122, three people lost their lives, and 24 individuals were injured in Bannu as a result of roof and wall collapses, as well as lightning strikes.

The Meteorological Office issued a statement, highlighting the likelihood of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning occurring in certain parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Kashmir today.

Meanwhile, in different areas of Lahore, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds was experienced. Unfortunately, amidst the adverse weather, a tragic incident occurred in which a 42-year-old woman named Kausar Bibi lost her life instantly.

Additionally, a 60-year-old man named Latif, a 37-year-old woman named Nasreen, an 18-year-old man named Shahzad, a 14-year-old girl named Amina, and an 11-year-old girl named Fauzia suffered injuries.