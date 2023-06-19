Watch Live
FIA fails to arrest five human smugglers from Gujrat

Family members of Greece boat tragedy victims demand government to take decisive action against human smuggling
Samaa Web Desk Jun 19, 2023
<p>Pakistani men at the No Borders camp at the port of Mytilene, Lesbos island, on April 7, 2016. They are on high alert since the local mayor insisted that they abandon the camp and go to Moria, a closed camp where migrants live in prison-like conditions. This week Greece began deporting migrants, the vast majority Pakistani, to Turkey.</p>

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) failed to arrest five human smugglers from Gujarat district.

It is pertinent to note that 14 Pakistani human smugglers are involved in the Greece boat accident and nine of them have been nabbed by the law enforcement agencies but five human smugglers from the Gujarat district have not been arrested.

The five have been identified as Shafqat, Faisal Suniyara, Asif Suniyara, Haji Zulfiqar and Mian Irfan.

Following the prime minister’s orders, police in arrested 12 people involved in sending local youths to Libya for the onward journey to Europe.

The AFP reported that Police picked up the suspects amid a crackdown on human traffickers.

Police are interrogating them for their alleged roles in luring, trapping and sending locals abroad after extracting huge amounts of money from them.

Earlier, Zaheer Ahmed, a Pakistani law enforcement officer, was presented with the prestigious Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Hero award by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a June 15 award ceremony in Washington, DC.

This annual award brings international attention to the fight against human trafficking. Officer Ahmed was recognized for his efforts in guiding the Government of Pakistan’s implementation of anti-trafficking in persons reforms, his leadership in capacity building, and his training initiatives. These efforts were instrumental in Pakistan’s promotion from TIP Tier 2 Watchlist to Tier 2 in 2022.

Greece boat disaster

