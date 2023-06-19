42-year-old woman dies as windstorm hits Lahore

A woman lost her life and six other injured after wall of the house located in Johar Town in Lahore collapsed due to strong winds and storm.

The tragic incident took place in Johar Town where the wall of the house collapsed late at night.

A 42-year-old Kausar Bibi died on the spot while 60-year-old Latif, 37-year-old Nasreen, 18-year-old Shahzad, 14-year-old Amina and 11-year-old Fauzia were injured.

The injured was taken to Jinnah Hospital for immediate medical assistance, where he was treated and after a while all the persons were discharged.

It was reported that their sacrificial goat was also killed in the tragic accident.