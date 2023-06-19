Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

42-year-old woman dies as windstorm hits Lahore

Wall collapse incident injures six people as well in same incident
Samaa Web Desk Jun 19, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

PHOTO/FILE

A woman lost her life and six other injured after wall of the house located in Johar Town in Lahore collapsed due to strong winds and storm.

The tragic incident took place in Johar Town where the wall of the house collapsed late at night.

A 42-year-old Kausar Bibi died on the spot while 60-year-old Latif, 37-year-old Nasreen, 18-year-old Shahzad, 14-year-old Amina and 11-year-old Fauzia were injured.

The injured was taken to Jinnah Hospital for immediate medical assistance, where he was treated and after a while all the persons were discharged.

It was reported that their sacrificial goat was also killed in the tragic accident.

Lahore

windstorm

johar town

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular