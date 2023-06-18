Javed Miandad wants Pakistan to boycott World Cup in India

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Javed Miandad said on Sunday that Pakistan should boycott the World Cup in India as Narendra Modi’s government as spreading hatred against Pakistan and it is affecting cricket’s spirit.

Javed Miandad said that in the past cricket matches were played between both nations even when the relations were not so good.

He said that cricket unites both countries and common people of both nations want to see series between Pakistan and India.

Former skipper added that neighbours cannot be changed, so that day is not far away when India will kick out Narendra Modi and he will be beaten by his own countrymen.

Miandad also said that he would have said no to visiting India, if he was in power. According to Miandad, Pakistan team is better than Indian team, so we should not care about them.