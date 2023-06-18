Hamza Sohail, the rising sensation of drama industry

Hamza Sohail, a rising star in the Pakistani showbiz industry, has recently opened up about the hurdles he faced and the criticisms he endured regarding his suitability as a leading actor.

Despite being the son of the renowned Pakistani comedian Sohail Ahmed, Hamza had to exert considerable effort to establish himself in the entertainment world. In a recent interview on a web show, he candidly shared his experiences.

During his early days, Hamza revealed that he underwent a grueling series of auditions, around 35 to 40 in number, for various production houses in Karachi. Unfortunately, the majority of these auditions resulted in rejection. People didn’t hold back in expressing their opinions, directly telling him that he didn’t fit the conventional hero image, and in some cases, even highlighting his physical stature as an obstacle.

When asked about his approach to overcoming these rejections, Hamza expressed his frustration, admitting that he didn’t have any easy solutions to these criticisms. Nevertheless, he remained determined to pursue his passion for acting despite the setbacks.

In a surprising revelation during the interview, Hamza shared that his childhood friend, Daniyal Zafar, holds a special place in his life as his best friend. Their bond goes back to their school days when they attended the same institution. This connection underscores the enduring friendship they share, rooted in their shared experiences from a young age.

Hamza’s recent breakthrough in his career came with his notable role in the Ramadan special drama serial called “Fairy Tale.” The character he portrayed in the series earned him significant recognition and popularity among the audience.

Hamza Sohail’s journey in the Pakistani showbiz industry serves as an inspiration, showcasing the resilience and determination required to overcome obstacles and prove oneself in a highly competitive field. His ability to rise above the criticisms and carve a path for himself demonstrates his unwavering commitment to honing his craft and pursuing his dreams. With each new project, Hamza continues to solidify his presence in the industry, leaving a lasting impression on viewers and paving the way for future successes.