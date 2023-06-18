Star-Studded IIFA Awards 2023 at Abu Dhabi goes on-air

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards took center stage at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, captivating fans from India and around the world.

The highly anticipated ceremony, which aired on Colors television, featured a star-studded lineup and exciting performances that enthralled viewers.

The evening kicked off with the IIFA Green Carpet, allowing fans to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars as they arrived at Yas Island. The event buzzed with excitement as celebrities mingled with each other before the commencement of the Nexa IIFA Awards.

The NEXA IIFA Awards Ceremony, exclusively broadcast on COLORS, promised a captivating experience for viewers. The ceremony featured dynamic performances by Bollywood icons Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, and Rakul Preet Singh. The stage was set ablaze with their high-energy acts, showcasing the talent and charisma that has made them fan favorites.

Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, the charismatic hosts of the event, took charge of the proceedings, keeping the audience engaged and entertained throughout the night. Their dynamic chemistry and wit added an extra spark to the ceremony.

The event was held at the prestigious Etihad Arena, the largest cutting-edge indoor entertainment complex in the Middle East, located at the vibrant Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island. Yas Island has evolved into a world-class leisure and entertainment destination, offering thrilling excursions, renowned amusement parks, thrilling motorsports, an award-winning golf course, top-notch hospitality services, and much more.

IIFA 2023, co-presented by Sobha Realty and co-powered by the KUBER group, symbolized the mission of building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities, and nations. The event embraced the vision of “One People. One World,” uniting people through the power of cinema.

The IIFA Awards 2023 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi served as a testament to the global appeal of Indian cinema and its ability to captivate audiences worldwide. The hosts, performances, and the picturesque location created a memorable celebration of the artistry and talent within the film industry.