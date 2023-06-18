Saudi Arabia declares Eid-ul-Azha 2023

The sighting of the Zilhajj moon in Saudi Arabia has confirmed that the Hajj rituals will take place on June 27, followed by the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha on June 28.

‘‘Arafat Day will fall on Tuesday, June 27, while Wednesday will be the first day of Eid Al Adha,’’ according to a statement by the Supreme Court.

As a result, Eid-ul-Azha 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28, as it traditionally falls on the 10th day of Zilhajj. Accordingly, Arafat Day, which is observed on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, will occur on Tuesday, June 27.

Meanwhile, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, Pakistan’s moon sighting body, will meet in Karachi Monday to look for the Zilhajj moon.

In this regard, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.