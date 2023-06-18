CWP lawyers visit Quetta Bar Association

The members of the Quetta High Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Bar Association warmly welcomed advocates Habib Jiskani and Safia Lakho during their visit to the Quetta Bar Association.

The advocates engaged in a discussion about the work of the Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners (CWP) and the Legal Aid Society.

During the meeting, Habib Jiskani and Safia Lakho presented reports, newsletters, and diaries highlighting the results of their work to Abdul Malik Baloch (Member Executive Committee Supreme Court Bar Association), Abid Kakar (President Quetta Bar Association), and Talat Jabeen (Library Secretary Quetta High Court Bar Association).

The bar association members expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the CWP and acknowledged the valuable contributions made by Justice (retd) Nasir Aslam Zahid, the chairman of the committee.

They commended him and his entire team for their exceptional work in the field of prisoners’ welfare.

The members emphasised that the efforts of the committee have effectively addressed the welfare needs of prisoners, ensuring their well-being and advocating for their rights.