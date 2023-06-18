Babar, Rizwan, Faheem, Iftikhar, Fakhar reach Saudi Arabia for Hajj

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam, vice-captain Muhammad Rizwan, opening batter Fakhar Zaman, middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have reached Medina Munawara as they will perform Hajj this year.

Former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq is also with the group of current cricketers and will also perform Hajj this year.

Samaa TV got some videos from the sources, in which the cricketers can be seen in Medina Munawara.

Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan have reached Saudi Arabia from United States, after attending the course at Harvard University.

The players have a hectic schedule in next few months, as they will tour Sri Lanka next month for two Test matches, which would be followed by Lanka Premier League (LPL), Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.