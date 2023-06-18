Deol dynasty unites for Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya’s grand wedding

The much-anticipated wedding of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya is underway, and it has been a star-studded affair with the Deol family in full attendance.

View this post on Instagram

Online platforms were abuzz on Sunday with videos and pictures capturing the arrival of guests and the groom-to-be at the wedding venue. Karan and Drisha have been in a long-standing relationship, and their special day has finally arrived.

View this post on Instagram

Amidst the joyous atmosphere created by the baraatis, Karan made a grand entry on a majestic horse, beaming with happiness as people around him danced in celebration. He looked dashing in a cream sherwani and a matching turban. Karan’s father, the renowned actor Sunny Deol, exuded elegance in a white kurta and pyjama, paired with a long green sherwani.

Abhay Deol chose a pristine white ensemble, donning a kurta, pyjama, and jacket. He graciously posed for the photographers stationed at the wedding venue, his smile radiating warmth. Bobby Deol, on the other hand, sported a self-printed white sherwani, paired with pants and brown shoes. Before entering the venue, he playfully blew a kiss to the paparazzi.

Karan’s grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra graced the occasion in a brown suit, accompanied by a white shirt and tie. All the Deol family members wore vibrant red turbans. As they walked towards the entrance of the wedding venue, Sunny and Bobby provided support to Dharmendra. With his trademark charm, Dharmendra shared smiles and even grooved a little before entering the festivities.

Prior to the wedding, the Deols gathered for Karan and Drisha Acharya’s sangeet ceremony, held at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End on Friday. Numerous images and videos from the event circulated online, capturing the joyous celebrations. In one clip, Dharmendra danced alongside Karan to the popular song “Yamla Pagla Deewana.” Sunny made a striking appearance in his iconic character Tara Singh’s attire from the renowned film “Gadar.” Abhay Deol, Sunny’s cousin, also graced the event, adding to the family’s joy.

The wedding festivities commenced with a roka ceremony the previous Monday night, and glimpses of the celebrations flooded social media platforms. A highlight of the event was Sunny Deol’s energetic dance performance to the song “Morni Banke” from the 2018 film “Badhaai Ho.” The Deol brothers, Sunny, Bobby, and their cousin Abhay, also shared delightful moments together at the roka ceremony, capturing the essence of their strong bond.