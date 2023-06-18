‘Bridgerton 3’ teaser: Penelope, Colin’s love story takes center stage

The new season will delve into the captivating love story of Penelope Featherington, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

View this post on Instagram

After enduring unrequited feelings for Colin and hearing his hurtful remarks, Penelope decides it’s time to move on and find a husband who can offer her the independence she craves. As Lady Whistledown, she desires to escape the clutches of her mother and sisters. However, her search for a suitable partner hasn’t yielded any promising prospects.

View this post on Instagram

Colin, on the other hand, returns to Season 3 with a newfound confidence. Yet, he is disheartened by Penelope’s cold attitude towards him, as she was always the one who appreciated him.

Determined to repair their relationship, Colin offers his support to help Penelope regain her self-assurance and improve her luck in finding a husband. But as his efforts start to pay off a little too well, Colin must confront his own feelings and decide if they extend beyond friendship. Meanwhile, Penelope’s strained relationship with Eloise complicates matters, and her increasing prominence in society threatens to expose her secret identity as Lady Whistledown.

Season 3 introduces new cast members, including Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson, a charismatic individual who catches the attention of certain influential figures in society, Sam Phillips as Lord Debling, a genial nobleman with eccentric interests and a string of romantic entanglements, and James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, whose appearance grants him access to high society despite lacking in intellect.

Jess Brownell takes on the role of showrunner for Season 3, succeeding Chris Van Dusen. Brownell serves as an executive producer alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and the departing Van Dusen, ensuring that the captivating world of “Bridgerton” continues to unfold in all its glory.