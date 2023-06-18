‘Squid Game 2’: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo to Return casted

The eagerly anticipated second season of the hit Korean web series Squid Game has fans buzzing with excitement.

Netflix recently took to Twitter to reveal the official cast for the upcoming season, accompanied by a video that introduced the returning and new cast members. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the first season of Squid Game premiered on Netflix in 2021.

View this post on Instagram

The second season will feature new players portrayed by Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong Geun. Joining them will be the familiar faces of Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo from the previous season. The video clip showcased snippets from season one, followed by the new cast members approaching a podium adorned with green and red lights, with all of them confidently pressing the green button.

Netflix shared the clip on Twitter, announcing, “Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Squid Game Season 2! And #TUDUM just revealed four new actors who will be joining the cast!” Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement, eagerly anticipating the second season’s release. Many expressed their enthusiasm for the return of beloved characters and hoped to see more of Gong Yoo and Lee Byung-Hun.

Some fans also voiced their curiosity about the release date, with one Instagram user pleading for an update, while others speculated on the storyline, pondering the circumstances of a bankrupt character joining the challenges once again. Some commenters raised concerns about the absence of female cast members, expressing disappointment and questioning the decision.

According to a report from Soompi, filming for Squid Game Season 2 is set to commence in July. The new season will feature 456 contestants engaging in non-lethal challenges to compete for a prize pool of $4.56 million. While the deadly games will not be repeated, the upcoming season promises to be thrilling and intense. Netflix has confirmed that Squid Game: The Challenge is scheduled to premiere in November this year.

The success of Squid Game continues to make waves, as it became the first non-English-language series to receive a nomination for Best Drama at the Emmy Awards. Although it ultimately lost to the HBO series Succession, Lee Jung-Jae made history by becoming the first Asian actor to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Lee You-mi also earned recognition as the first Korean female actor to win the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the show.

In addition to these accolades, Squid Game also secured three other Emmy Awards: Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More). Furthermore, Hwang Dong-hyuk was honored with an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.