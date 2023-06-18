Pakistan observes ‘Day of Mourning’ over death of youth in Greece boat tragedy

Pakistan is observing a day of mourning in honour of Pakistani nationals who lost their lives after a ship carrying migrants sank off the coast of Greece on 14th June.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the observance of a day of mourning following the incident.

The PM Office Media Wing, in a press statement issued, stated that the national flag would fly at half-mast on that day, and special prayers would be offered for the deceased.

Read More: Merciless waves: Greece boat tragedy leaves victims’ families in grief

Additionally, the Prime Minister's Office issued another notification stating that a high-level four-member committee would be formed to conduct an inquiry into the tragic incident.

"On the unfortunate incident of 14th June 2023, where a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Greece, resulting in the deaths of Pakistani/AJK nationals and other individuals, the Prime Minister, while expressing his grief and taking it seriously, has decided to establish an Inquiry Committee," the notification read.

The committee will be chaired by Director National Police Bureau Ehsan Sadiq, with Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Africa) Javed Ahmad Umrani, DIG Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police Region Poonch Sardar Zaheer Ahmad, and Joint Secretary Interior Division (FIA) Faisal Nisar Ch. as its members.

The inquiry committee has been given one week to submit its report.

The notification further stated that the committee's responsibilities include determining the facts of the Greece boat tragedy, identifying loopholes and lapses in Pakistan's legal and enforcement mechanisms that exposed precious human lives to human trafficking, analysing similar past incidents and actions taken, assessing the existing legal framework and enforcement measures, and preparing short- and long-term recommendations to combat human trafficking, including legislation, awareness campaigns, and improvement of national and international coordination.

The goal is to apprehend agents, facilitators, masterminds, and criminal networks involved in human trafficking and eradicate this menace.