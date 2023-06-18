Celebrities share heartwarming Father’s day messages

Father’s Day, a global celebration of paternal love and influence, brought together people from all walks of life to honor the essential role fathers play in our lives.

In a touching display of affection, celebrities took to their social media platforms to express gratitude and extend heartfelt wishes to their fathers, showcasing the extraordinary ways their loved ones celebrated the occasion.

Anoushey Ashraf embarked on a journey to Turkey to spend the day with her dad, capturing their heartwarming reunion in an Instagram Story. The images showed the father-daughter duo embracing each other at a Turkish airport, emanating pure joy.

Actor Ahsan Khan and singer Bilal Qureshi received an outpouring of love and thoughtful gifts from their children. They proudly displayed their “World’s Best Dad” mugs and pillows in pictures, expressing gratitude for the sweet gestures.

Sarmad Khoosat paid tribute to his legendary father, Irfan Khoosat, by sharing an old photograph on Sunday. In his heartfelt message, he expressed his love for his father, referring to himself as his “Kaaka sipahi.”

Singer Falak Shabbir shared intimate moments spent with his daughter, capturing the essence of Father’s Day.

Actor and director Adnan Siddiqui shared a delightful anecdote about his father’s love for mangoes, recounting how it symbolized generosity, compassion, and the importance of creating joyful memories. Adnan expressed his commitment to carrying forward this tradition and spreading love through shared mangoes, encapsulating the spirit of unity and lasting bonds.

Sadia Ghaffar dedicated a wholesome photo to her husband, Hassan Hayat Khan, and daughter Raya, acknowledging him as the best father.

Zhalay Sarhadi celebrated her “baby daddy,” Amir Anees, by sharing a series of family pictures on Instagram. She expressed her wishes for his happiness, good health, and success, eagerly planning a vacation together.

Bollywood actor Kajol shared a heartfelt tribute to her late father, expressing how his love shone upon her like the gentle light from behind, illuminating her life unconditionally.

Sonam Kapoor praised her husband, Anand Ahuja, as the “most incredible father in the world,” appreciating his support, love, and adventurous spirit. She thanked him for providing their child, Vayu, with a childhood filled with love and excitement. She also poured in love for her father, Anil Kapoor with throwback pictures from her childhood.

Arjun Kapoor expressed love and gratitude to his father, Boney Kapoor, for providing him with positive energy and serving as a reliable sounding board in recent years.

Kareena Kapoor celebrated her husband, Saif Ali Khan, with a pouting selfie, declaring him the “hottest dad” and expressing her admiration.

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated Father’s Day for two significant reasons—his children, who brought him immeasurable joy, and his father, who has been a guiding light. Karan thanked his kids for being his strength and his father for inspiring him to be a remarkable father figure.

Bipasha Basu created a heartwarming video capturing precious moments between her newborn daughter, Devi, and husband Karan Singh Grover. She expressed her awe at witnessing the magical bond between father and daughter, deeming Devi the luckiest girl to have such an amazing father.

Father’s Day served as a poignant reminder to cherish and honor the love, support, and inspiration provided by fathers worldwide. The heartfelt messages and beautiful memories shared by these celebrities encapsulated the universal sentiment of gratitude and love for fathers on this special day.