Salman Khan launches lineup for Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan kickstarted the second season of Bigg Boss OTT with a grand premiere on Saturday.

Set to stream exclusively on the JioCinema platform for six weeks, the show will feature 13 contestants locked inside a peculiar house. While the identities of 12 celebrities had already been teased by the makers, Bollywood actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt emerged as the surprise final contestant in the premiere episode.

During the episode, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Sunny Leone, TV producer Sandiip Sikcand, and news anchor Dibang grilled the contestants before they entered the house. Pooja was present as one of the panelists, but as the night unfolded, Salman announced that she would also compete for the coveted trophy and prize money.

Speaking at the Bigg Boss OTT 2 event, Salman expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the reality show and assured that nothing against Indian culture would be showcased on the show. He stated, “I always look forward to Bigg Boss. This is my first time on Bigg Boss OTT. I hope it is not too uncensored and unfiltered, and if it is, then I will control it myself. The show should run while keeping our culture in mind, and that’s why I am a part of Bigg Boss OTT. Actually, Karan and Farah were not available, that’s why I had to do Bigg Boss OTT.”

Salman emphasized that he would not allow anything that goes against Indian culture to be portrayed on the show. He added, “I will not permit anything that is against our culture to happen on OTT.”

The lineup of contestants includes Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Puneet Kumar, Palak Purswani, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya Siddiqui.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will provide 24x7 streaming with multi-angle cameras, giving audiences an up-close look at their favorite contestants.