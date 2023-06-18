Netflix viewers frustrated with ‘Extraction 2’ character ‘Sandro’

The recently released sequel to “Extraction” has garnered attention for its thrilling storyline, but viewers are voicing their frustration over the character of Sandro, played by Andro Japaridze.

Despite the film’s success and positive reviews, fans are criticizing Sandro for being one of the most annoying characters in film history. Additionally, they find it perplexing how Sandro managed to escape unscathed while his family endured harm throughout the movie.

Following its debut on Friday, “Extraction 2” quickly climbed to the top of Netflix’s global charts within just two days. However, the viewers’ backlash regarding Sandro’s character has become a prominent topic of discussion. Many have taken to social media to express their annoyance, emphasizing how Sandro’s unharmed status amidst the chaos contrasts with the injuries sustained by his family.

Netflix users voiced their grievances, with one viewer noting, “The only annoying part of Extraction 2 was this guy not getting a single scratch while his family either got shot or beat up.” Another critic shared a similar sentiment, stating, “Just finished Extraction 2, and Sandro is such an annoying character.”

The frustration towards Sandro extended to a larger sentiment about the portrayal of children in movies, particularly in serious scenes. One exasperated fan remarked, “I hate stupid kids in movies, especially serious scenes, like this Sandro guy in Extraction 2.” Another viewer questioned why Sandro remained unharmed, stating, “I’m still wondering why it was only foolish Sandro that was unhurt in the whole of Extraction 2.”

Such was the impact of Sandro’s character that one viewer admitted to shouting at the screen due to the level of frustration caused: “Sandro in Extraction 2 made me shout at a movie character for the first time in a while.”

While “Extraction 2” continues to perform well on Netflix’s charts, the criticisms directed at Sandro’s character showcase the importance of character development and audience reception in delivering a satisfying cinematic experience.