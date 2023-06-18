Gal Gadot unveils trailer for espionage thriller ‘Heart of Stone’

Gal Gadot, accompanied by co-stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt, unveiled the thrilling first trailer for the international espionage thriller “Heart of Stone” at Netflix’s Tudum fan festival in São Paulo, Brazil.

View this post on Instagram

The trailer showcases heart-pounding stunts, including Gadot’s character, Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative for a clandestine global peacekeeping agency, engaging in a death-defying skydiving sequence.

View this post on Instagram

Stone’s unwavering resolve and her appetite for adrenaline are explained by her boss (Sophie Okonedo), who warns, “You know what you signed up for. No friends, no relationships… What we do is too important. When governments fail, the only thing left is the Charter.”

View this post on Instagram

Stone and Parker (portrayed by Jamie Dornan) are among the agency’s highly-trained agents who are devoid of political biases or national loyalties. They work together to maintain peace in a chaotic world. However, when hacker Keya Dhawan (played by Alia Bhatt, marking her first major Hollywood role) steals the agency’s most valuable and dangerous weapon, a technological core that grants the Charter its power and essence, Stone embarks on a high-stakes global adventure to save the day and clear her name.

View this post on Instagram

Amidst the intense action, Gadot delivers a menacing line into a cell phone, declaring, “Heart or no heart, I’m coming for you,” as a direct warning to Bhatt’s character. Directed by Tom Harper, with a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the exhilarating footage features breathtaking set pieces, including a motorcycle chase in the Alps and high-speed car sequences through the streets of Lisbon. Gadot is also seen performing thrilling aerial maneuvers, paragliding off a snowy embankment and engaging in extreme skydiving.

In addition to showcasing her action star prowess honed in “Wonder Woman” and the “Fast and Furious” franchise, Gadot also serves as a producer through her production company, Pilot Wave, alongside her husband and producing partner, Jaron Varsano. The film is produced by Skydance, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, as well as Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn from Mockingbird, listed as producers. Patty Whitcher, Tom Harper, and Greg Rucka serve as executive producers.

“Heart of Stone” is set to stream on Netflix starting August 11. The streaming giant acquired worldwide rights to the project in 2021, continuing its successful partnership with Skydance, which includes collaborations on “The Old Guard” starring Charlize Theron, Ryan Reynolds’ “6 Underground,” and the upcoming “The Adam Project” directed by Shawn Levy. Gal Gadot also has a strong association with Netflix, as she is set to appear in two sequels to “Red Notice,” one of the streamer’s most-watched movies to date.