Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor set to make debut in ‘The Archies’

The highly-anticipated teaser for “The Archies” was revealed during Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil, captivating audiences with its nostalgic charm.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the film serves as the Bollywood debut for Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

Transporting viewers to the quaint hill station of Riverdale, the over one-minute-long teaser immersed them in the enchanting world of the 1964 setting. The live-action musical portrays the lives of a close-knit group of friends as they navigate love, heartbreak, and the joys of their youthful adventures. The iconic Pop Tate’s soda shop, where Archie and his friends gather, adds to the nostalgia of the narrative.

Netflix India shared the teaser on Instagram, generating a flurry of excitement among fans. The caption teased, “You’ve seen them in comics, in books, and in Riverdale—but this time around, you’ll see them in India! Set in the 60s, The Archies builds a world that’s both familiar and new. Here’s your first look.”

Enthusiastic reactions poured in from fans, with many expressing their delight at the throwback to the ‘90s era and eagerly anticipating the release of the film’s soundtrack. Suhana Khan’s impeccable fashion sense also garnered attention, while others marveled at the ensemble cast’s collective beauty.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, “The Archies” will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix, although an official release date is yet to be announced. As the film promises to introduce a new generation of Indian audiences to the beloved characters of Riverdale, Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram to share the film’s poster, inviting viewers to embark on a nostalgic trip to the charming town.