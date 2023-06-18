Watch Live
Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets tomorrow for sighting of Zilhajj crescent

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over meeting
Samaa Web Desk Jun 18, 2023
The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of Zilhajj, 1444 AH will be held at Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi on Monday.

Eid-ul-Azha falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Zilhajj.

In this regard, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

Moreover, the meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will be held at their respective headquarters at the same date and time.

Eid-ul-Azha is an important religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah.

Eidul Azha 2023

Zilhajj

