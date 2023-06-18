Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets tomorrow for sighting of Zilhajj crescent
Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over meeting
The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of Zilhajj, 1444 AH will be held at Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi on Monday.
Eid-ul-Azha falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Zilhajj.
In this regard, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.
Moreover, the meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will be held at their respective headquarters at the same date and time.
Eid-ul-Azha is an important religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide.
It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah.
