Alia Bhatt unveils trailer for Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’ at Tudum

Alia Bhatt, the renowned Indian actor, made waves on Saturday as she unveiled the trailer for her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone.

The highly-anticipated event took place at Netflix’s annual Tudum event in Sao Paulo, where Alia was joined by her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

While Alia’s portrayal of the main antagonist garnered praise from many, some fans expressed disappointment over her limited screen time in the trailer. However, Alia was prepared for this reaction and addressed it during an interview with Mid-Day on the red carpet. When asked about her brief appearance, she responded confidently, “That’s bound to happen. But I’m also not too worried about that because I feel at the end of the day you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That’s all that matters.”

Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Harper and written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 11. The film revolves around Gal Gadot’s character, Rachel Stone, who appears to be an inexperienced tech on an elite MI6 unit led by agent Parker, played by Jamie Dornan.

Netflix revealed that Rachel’s MI6 team remains unaware of her true allegiance to the Charter, a covert peacekeeping organization that operates in secrecy even among other spies. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the Charter’s mission is to neutralize global threats. Rachel is portrayed as a highly skilled field agent who adheres strictly to her missions, follows the numbers, and trusts no one, according to a press release from Netflix.

In an interview with Variety, Alia shared her experience working on Heart of Stone, describing it as her first Hollywood action movie. She faced the challenge of shooting while pregnant, adding multiple layers to her performance. However, Alia expressed gratitude for the seamless and comfortable treatment she received on set, emphasizing that the experience would remain unforgettable.

As anticipation builds for the film’s release, fans eagerly await Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut and the thrilling performance she will bring to Heart of Stone.