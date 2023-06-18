‘Most wanted’ terrorist commander among 3 killed in Darra Adamkhel

The security forces claim to have achieved success against terrorism, with the alleged killing of a most wanted terrorist commander among three in Darra Adamkhel.

Zafar alias Zafri and his two associates were killed in an alleged encounter with security forces.

The forces conducted an operation on a tip-off on the night between June 16 and 17.

The gunned down terrorists included Hassan Khan of Darra Adamkhel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Anas alias Ali of Nangarhar in Afghanistan. All three were said to be part of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The intelligence agencies and security forces adopted unconventional operational procedures to hunt down the suspected terrorists.

The eliminated terrorist Zafri was a resident of village Malan in Darra Adamkhel. He is said to have returned to Peshawar from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 22.

Zafri is allegedly a former member of the Afghan Taliban. He is allegedly involved in 26 major attacks in Pakistan in which he targeted security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people.

Zafri has allegedly earned millions from extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The other killed terrorist, Hassan Khan, was considered an expert in sniping and grenade attacks. He is said to have remained a part of the Afghan Taliban from 2019 to 2021.

Hassan is said to have travelled frequently to Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. He allegedly joined the Tariq Geedar group in 2022.

On the other hand, Anas remained active in North and South Waziristan since 2018. He used to attack the security forces as an expert sniper.