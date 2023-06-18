Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet in Karachi tomorrow for sighting Zilhajj moon

The Ruet-e-Hilal committee, Pakistan’s moon sighting body, will meet in Karachi Monday to look for the Zilhajj moon.

In this regard, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

Moreover, the meetings of zonal/ district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held at their respective Headquarters on the same date and time.

The meeting will be attended by experts from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, representatives from the government, and members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eidul Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zilhajj across the Muslim world.