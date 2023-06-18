Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet in Karachi today for sighting Zilhajj moon

The Ruet-e-Hilal committee, Pakistan’s moon sighting body, will meet in Karachi Monday (today) to look for the Zilhajj moon.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

A meetings of zonal/district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held at their respective Headquarters simultaneously.

The meeting will be attended by representatives from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, government, and members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eidul Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zilhajj across the Muslim world.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has confirmed that the Hajj rituals will take place on June 27, followed by the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha on June 28.

‘‘Arafat Day will fall on Tuesday, June 27, while Wednesday will be the first day of Eid Al Adha,’’ according to a statement by the Supreme Court.