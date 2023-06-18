Russia rules out offering ‘special discount’ on crude sales to Pakistan

As the crisis-ridden country received its first shipment of Russian crude oil under groundbreaking agreement, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov ruled out any sort of special discount for Islamabad on the purchase of ‘Urals’ crude from Moscow.

According to VOA, the minister told stated media that “Oil deliveries to Pakistan have begun. There is no special discount; for Pakistan, it is the same as for other buyers.”

He revealed that following the consent of both countries decision was made to make payments in the currencies of friendly countries.

Mr Nikolai also confirmed that the issue of barter supplies was also discussed, “but no decision has been made yet.”

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has purchased 100,000 metric tons of Russian crude oil, of which 45,000 tons arrived earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the agreement as “the beginning of a new relationship” between Islamabad and Moscow.