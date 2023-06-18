Islamabad airport: 2 passengers off-loaded from Italy, Spain bound flights

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration team became active after Greece boat accident and off loaded two passengers from Islamabad Airport—who wanted to travel to Italy and Spain on fake visas.

A passenger named Khurram Saleem was trying to fly to Italy on the passport of person named Ghulam Murtaza.

The FIA spokesperson said that a passenger named Saad Saeed used Nazim Saeed’s passport to travel to Spain.

Both passports had fake visas and stamps from Spain and Italy.

Read More:

Merciless waves: Greece boat tragedy leaves victims’ families in grief

Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy